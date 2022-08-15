Imran Khan Praises India's Foreign Policy, Plays Jaishankar's Video at Rally

In May, Khan praised India for pursuing its "independent" foreign policy and said the US cannot dare to dictate to India because it is a free country. "India is buying oil and weapons from Russia but the US does not say anything to it because it (India) is an independent country. India is also doing trade with Iran but the US does not object to it," he had said.

Khan played out External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's video clip at Saturday's rally to elucidate his point further.

"India's foreign minister was told by them (referring to the US) not to buy oil from Russia. He (Jaishankar) categorically told them ‘Who are you to tell us what to do'. The Indian foreign minister told them if Europe is buying gas from Russia...who are you to tell us (India) not to buy oil from Russia," Khan said, while asserting that India is a sovereign country and has the courage to protect the interest of its people.

Jaishankar had made the following remarks at the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum in Slovakia in June on the topic 'Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region'.