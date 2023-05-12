In Photos: UK PM Rishi Sunak Visits His Family’s Pharmacy in Southampton

The Prime Minister’s new government plans unveiled on Tuesday allow the UK’s pharmacists to prescribe drugs previously only authorised by doctors in order to ease pressure on the state-run National Health System (NHS).

Sunak wrote a caption for his photos from his trip that read, “When I talk about the NHS, I’m talking about my family’s calling. My Dad was a doctor, and I grew up working in the pharmacy, pictured here, with my Mum.”

He explained the government's new health policy and its benefits for the country’s healthcare system by writing, “It was incredible to pay that same pharmacy a visit yesterday, as we launched plans that will allow them to give out common prescriptions and do routine tests. These are measures that will reduce pressure on our hard-working GPs and will cut waiting lists for patients.”