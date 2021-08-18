'Journo Not Flying to Cancun': CNN Slams US Senator for Afghanistan Tweet

The Taliban on Tuesday indicated that it would not make full burqa compulsory for women.



Speaking to Britain's Sky News, Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for Taliban's political office in Doha said: "The burqa is not the only hijab (headscarf) that (can) be observed, there are different types of hijab not limited to burqa."

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday evening, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, swarms of people attempted to escape the impending Taliban rule, as is apparent from the visuals of panic, fear, and chaos that emerged from the crowded airport of Kabul.