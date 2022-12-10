Human Rights Day 2022 Quotes: Wishes, Messages, Greetings for WhatsApp Status

Human Rights Day 2022: Date, Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, and More.
International Human Rights Day 2022: The Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December. The day is recognized to mark the UDHR (Universal Declaration of Human Rights) by the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly).
The main focus of celebrating the Human Rights Day is to create awareness among people about their basic fundamental rights. The International Human Rights Day was announced by UNGA with the aim of protecting the fundamental rights of people universally.
The theme of Human Rights Day 2022 is Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All.
"I recognise no rights but human rights - I know nothing of men's rights and women's rights." [Angelina Grimke].
To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity." [Nelson Mandela].
"We will not enjoy security without development, we will not enjoy development without security, and we will not enjoy either without respect for human rights." [General Kofi Annan].
“A right delayed is a right denied.” [Martin Luther King Jr.].
Activism works. So, what I’m telling you to do now is to act. Because no one is too small to make a difference.” [Greta Thunberg].
"It is my aspiration that health finally will be seen not as a blessing to be wished for, but as a human right to be fought for." [General Kofi Annan].
"It means a great deal to those who are oppressed to know that they are not alone. Never let anyone tell you that what you are doing is insignificant." [Desmond Tutu, South African civil rights activist].
I wish you happiness and the protection of your human rights. Greetings on International Human Rights Day 2022.
The purpose of the day is to fully honour and enjoy our rights. Happy Human Rights Day, everyone!!!!
Happy Human Rights Day 2022!!!! Never stop speaking the truth and stand up for your rights.
Everyone deserves to be treated fairly and appropriately - occupation, colour, religion, etc. should not matter at all! Happy Human Rights Day 2022.
On this Human Rights Day 2022, let us pledge to make this world a happy and safe place to live with no discrimination in the name of human rights.
Human rights are for everyone, we are no one to deprive anyone of their basic rights. Let us understand this and follow the mantra - live and let live.
