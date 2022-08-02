How Did US Track al-Qaeda Chief? What's the Non-Explosive Missile That It Used?

United States President Joe Biden on Monday, 1 August, announced that the US killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in a drone airstrike in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Al-Zawahiri, in 2001, had overseen the 9/11 attacks – which had killed 2,977 people – along with Osama bin-Laden, who was killed by the US in 2011 in Pakistan.

After the attack on Monday, Biden said in a tweet: