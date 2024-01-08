How Credible Is PM Rishi Sunak’s Hint That UK Will Hold Elections in October?

There are other reasons why an autumn 2024 election makes sense. During the post-war period, October has proven to be a popular month for elections – even though the last time an election was held in October was 1974. Although over recent decades, most general elections have taken place in the spring, between 1950 and 1974, four of the nine elections were held in October, with only one taking place in May.

No post-war general election has been held in August, September or November. If an election is held in the autumn, October would seem the most likely month if history is anything to go by.

There is also the British weather to consider.