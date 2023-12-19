Rishi Sunak Wants More Math in School, but Finding New Teachers Will Not Be Easy

Oxford Brookes University recently announced it will no longer be offering mathematics degrees. This follows reported reductions or proposed cuts at other universities.

This is a problem for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s vision for improved maths skills across the nation. Sunak has laid out a vision for young people to study maths to age 18. The goal is to ensure that “every young person has the maths skills they need to succeed”.

This focus on maths was also evident in chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s 2023 autumn statement. This included funding for a national academy of mathematical sciences to build links between mathematicians in education, academia, industry and government.