'Horrifying and Heartbreaking': Biden As 51 Die in San Antonio Tractor-Trailer

At least 51 migrants have now died after being trapped inside the back of an abandoned tractor trailer which was found on Monday, 27 June, as two Mexican nationals were charged in a US federal court, Reuters reported.

More than a dozen migrants were taken to local hospitals with heat-related injuries.

The deceased migrants, 39 men and 12 women, were discovered on Monday on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, in one of the deadliest human trafficking tragedies in recent history.