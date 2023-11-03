Here's What Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar & Elon Musk's Son Have in Common

Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar met billionaire and Tesla owner Elon Musk at the two-day Global AI Summit in the United Kingdom on Thursday, 2 November.
(Photo credit: twitter.com/Rajeev_GoI)
Taking to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, the minister revealed that during their impromptu meeting, Musk. The entrepreneur said that his son with Shivon Zilis has the same middle name, “Chandrasekhar", which is after the 1983 Nobel physicist professor S Chandrasekhar.
Look who i bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK. @elonmusk shared that his son with @shivon has a middle name "Chandrasekhar" - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar
"Haha, yes, that’s true," Shivon Zilis responded to the post.
“We call him Sekhar for short, but the name was chosen in honor of our children’s heritage and the amazing Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar,” she said.
The Global AI Summit is a conference that brings together policymakers, investors, and innovators to discuss AI. The summit explores the state of AI, investment cases, commitments, and governance.
The inaugural international AI Safety Summit convened by British PM Rishi Sunak, conducted at a former intelligence centre near London, focused on cutting-edge "frontier" AI, which some experts believe might endanger humanity's very existence.
At the summit Chandrasekhar said India has moved the needle on the digital economy from about 4.5 per cent of the total GDP to a target of 20 per cent by 2025-26 and is at 11 per cent today.
