2nd Hearing Into US Capitol Riot Begins to Determine Former Prez Trump's Role

The Capitol Hill riot.
(Photo: PTI)
The second hearing of the Capitol Hill riot is underway in the United States on Monday, 13 June. A bipartisan House select committee is investigating former President Donald Trump's role in the rampage that took place on 6 January last year.
The hearing will focus on deciphering the alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to spread "false" claims regarding election fraud following his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Witnesses gave their testimonies on two panels during the hearing. The first featured a former Fox News political editor named Chris Stirewalt, who was the subject of ire from Trump's supporters after his channel called the state of Arizona for Biden before others.
Trump's former campaign manager Bill Stepien was also supposed to speak, but authorities said less than an hour before the beginning of the hearing that he would not be able to "due to a family emergency," CNBC reported.
(With inputs from CNBC.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)