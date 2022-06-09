Donald Trump to Testify In New York Probe Over Alleged Fraud In July: Report

Trump's plea to quash a subpoena from James was dismissed in February, following which he missed providing the documents before a court-ordered deadline of 3 March. The date was later extended to 31 March at his lawyer's request.

The case pertains to allegations of whether the former president's Trump Organisation misstated the values of its properties in order to obtain favourable bank loans and tax deductions. James, a Democrat, is investigating the case.

She reportedly said that the probe which has been on for more than three years has found "significant evidence" to say that Trump's company made misleading asset valuations in its financial statements for more than 10 years.

Trump, meanwhile, has denied the allegations.

On 25 April, New York Judge Justice Arthur Engoron had held Trump in contempt for failing to produce relevant documents for the probe, leading to the former president paying a $110,000 fine last month.

In a separate case, Trump's assets are also being probed in Manhattan.

(With inputs from AFP.)