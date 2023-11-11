Sikh Man, Son Gunned Down in Canada's Edmonton in Alleged Gang Killing

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: iStock)
41-year-old Indian-origin Sikh Harpreet Singh Uppal and his son were gunned down by an unknown number of shooters a outside a gas station in Canada's Edmonton on Thursday, 9 October.
Meanwhile, a friend of Uppal's son, who was in the car at the time of the shooting, survived without injuries.
Derksen described Uppal as "higher-level figure" within the organised crime scene in Edmonton but did not specify his affiliation to a group or entity, the report added. According to reports, he was allegedly associated with the Brothers' Keepers' (BK) gang,
According to CBC News, Uppal was also facing separate charges for cocaine possession, trafficking and illegal possession of body armour. He was further charged with assault with a weapon and unauthorised possession of a firearm with regards to a March 2021 case.
Meanwhile, Derksen claimed that it was early to connect Uppal's killing with violence in other parts of Canada.
