Nijjar Murder: India May Have Underestimated US' Will to Stand With Canada

Political assassinations were commonplace during the Cold War years even on foreign soil.

One of the most blatant of these took place on 21 September 1976, when the former defense minister of Chile, Orlando Letelier was assassinated in Washington, DC in a car bombing along with his assistant, Ronni Moffitt.

The event has been widely attributed to Cuban agents who were working for the government of the military dictator, General Augusto Pinochet.

The killers were never apprehended and an American who had helped organize the assassination received a light sentence in return for turning state’s witness.