Happy World Teachers' Day 2022 Quotes and Wishes for WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Every year, World Teachers' Day is celebrated globally in the month of October to honour and pay tribute to all the teachers. The day is recognised to highlight the great role played by teachers and mentors in the lives of students. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September in the memory of birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

This year, World Teachers' Day 2022 falls on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. The theme of World Teachers' Day 2022 is 'The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers.'

According to UNESCO, "World Teachers’ Day is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.

Let's find out some amazing quotes, wishes, messages, and greetings for World Teachers’ Day 2022.