Happy World Teachers' Day 2022 Quotes and Wishes for WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Happy World Teacher's Day 2022: Best Quotes and Wishes for Facebook & WhatsApp Status.
Every year, World Teachers' Day is celebrated globally in the month of October to honour and pay tribute to all the teachers. The day is recognised to highlight the great role played by teachers and mentors in the lives of students. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September in the memory of birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
This year, World Teachers' Day 2022 falls on Wednesday, 5 October 2022. The theme of World Teachers' Day 2022 is 'The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers.'
According to UNESCO, "World Teachers’ Day is a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education but also to reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation, and to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.
Let's find out some amazing quotes, wishes, messages, and greetings for World Teachers’ Day 2022.
Here's the list of some best inspirational quotes for World Teachers' day 2022:
"A teacher's job is to take a bunch of live wires and see that they are well-grounded." (Darwin D. Martin)
"Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system." (Sidney Hook)
"It's the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom." (Michael Morpurgo).
"I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework." (Lily Tomlin)
"To this end, the greatest asset of a school is the personality of the teacher." (John Strachan)
"The best teacher of children, in brief, is one who is essentially childlike." (H. L. Mencken)
"The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called 'truth'. (Dan Rather)
Teaching kids to count is fine, but teaching them what counts is best. (Bob Talbert)
Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn. (Benjamin Franklin)
I am not a teacher, but an awakener. (Robert Frost)
"Teaching is more than imparting knowledge; it is inspiring change. Learning is more than absorbing facts; it is acquiring understanding." (William Arthur Ward)
"Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students." (Solomon Ortiz)
"Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together." (Scott Hayden)
Here's the list of best wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages for World Teachers' Day 2022:
We will never be able to repay all the time and effort you put into making us our best selves. We can't help but be appreciative that you are our teacher! Happy International Teachers' Day 2022!!!
I wish you a Happy World Teachers Day! Your knowledge, commitment, and kindness will guide us on the right road and motivate us to become better people always.
Wishing a very Happy World Teachers Day to all the teachers who have helped me to change my life is so many different ways.”
Teacher's are as important in our lives as our parents. Happy International Teachers' Day to our dear teachers.
We've learned more from our teachers than from the books. They have taught us the basics of living. Teachers are a blessing in our lives! Happy World Teachers' Day.
No one puts in as much effort as a teacher does, yet it's one of the most under-appreciated professions in the world. Let's aware people and acknowledge the selfless role of our teachers. Happy World Teachers' Day 2022.
Happy World Teachers Day to all of the World's Nation Builders whom we call teachers!! This world would be a very dark place to live without teachers. Happy World Teachers' Day.
You are the epitome of wisdom and perseverance. If I could only become half of you, I would be very thankful to God. You are the most revered teacher I have ever come across. Happy World Teachers' Day 2022!
