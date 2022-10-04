World Animal Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, Posters and Quotes

World Animal Day was established in 1925 and the first event was organized by Heinrich Zimmermann in Berlin. Zimmermann was the publisher of a German animal lovers’ magazine, “Man and Dog". The event was to raise awareness for the animal's welfare.

4 October is also known as the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron Saint of animals. Saint Francis was famously recognized for his way with animals and all living things. Some Catholic churches offer blessings to pets on this day to honor the work of Saint Francis for animals.

World Animal Day is the day when ecologists discuss the problems associated with endangered species. It began in 2003 in the UK-based charity, Naturewatch Foundation. It was an opportunity for animal lovers all over the world to participate and raise voices in support of animals.

This day is for both domesticated animals and wild animals, endangered species, and those threatened by environmental devastation.