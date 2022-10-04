World Animal Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, Posters and Quotes

Know the history, significance and theme of world animal day 2022
(Image: iStock)
Today is a special day for animal lovers and animals in general, no matter they are pets or wild animals. World Animal Day is celebrated on 4 October every year all around the world and this year we’re planning to make a big roar.
Animals don't have a voice and they can’t talk in the conventional ways we humans can. But this day is an opportunity for us all to give a voice to the voiceless animals. People from all around the world will come together to celebrate World Animal Day. Animals consistently have a strong impact on the region’s culture and make our life happier just being a part of it.
The theme for World Animal Day on 4 October 2022 is a ‘shared planet’. It aims to make this planet a safe environment for everyone including the animals who do not have a voice and are exploited because of the same at times.
World Animal Day was established in 1925 and the first event was organized by Heinrich Zimmermann in Berlin. Zimmermann was the publisher of a German animal lovers’ magazine, “Man and Dog". The event was to raise awareness for the animal's welfare.
4 October is also known as the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron Saint of animals. Saint Francis was famously recognized for his way with animals and all living things. Some Catholic churches offer blessings to pets on this day to honor the work of Saint Francis for animals.
World Animal Day is the day when ecologists discuss the problems associated with endangered species. It began in 2003 in the UK-based charity, Naturewatch Foundation. It was an opportunity for animal lovers all over the world to participate and raise voices in support of animals.
This day is for both domesticated animals and wild animals, endangered species, and those threatened by environmental devastation.
World animal day aims to protect the ecosystem that is fragile.
It also helps raise awareness about the importance of conserving the balance in our ecosystems.
World animal day somewhere unites us all, and brings us together for the improvement of animals' lives regardless of nationality, faith, religion, race, etc. We have to ensure that animals are recognized as sentient beings.
Over the years, World Animal Day has been successful to improve the lives of animals. There have been additional clauses in the Egyptian constitution for the rights of animals.
Happy world animals day
World animals day 2022 poster
"Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." Anatole France
"Animals are such agreeable friends- they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms."- George Eliot
"An animal's eyes have the power to speak a great language"- Martin Buber
“I call my horses ‘divine mirrors’—they reflect back the emotions you put in. If you put in love and respect and kindness and curiosity, the horse will return that.” –Allan Hamilton
“Animals are my friends … and I don’t eat my friends.” –George Bernard Shaw
