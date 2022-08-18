Startup Airline With Birmingham To Amritsar Route Gets A Public Affairs Expert

Baroness Usha Prashar, CBE
(Photo: UK Parliament)
A new "community airline" called Hans Airways announced the impending launch of the four-times-weekly Birmingham to Amritsar service on Tuesday, 16 August, after receiving a delivery of its first Airbus A330-200 earlier this month.
Since 2020, the Hans Airways has been conducting discussions with the CAA to get an air operator's license. Last month, the airline company said they were getting ready to implement a route-proving flight, according to a report by TTG media.
In an effort to bolster the airline's cause, Baroness Usha Prashar CBE was appointed to the board of the Hans Airways. Since 1970, Prashar has served as a director or chair of a range of private and public sector organisations apart from advocacy groups.
Previously, Prashar has served in non-executive directorships at Channel 4, ITV, and Nationwide. She has also fulfilled the role of a former chair of the National Literacy Trust and trustee of the BBC World Service trust.
Prashar has served as president of the Royal Commonwealth Society and was also the deputy chair of the British Council.
Having had close ties to the UK's Indian diaspora, Prashar has strong connections with the community organisations. Having completed a stint as honorary president of the United Kingdom's Community Foundations, she is currently chair of the UK Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
According to Chief Executive of Hans Airways, Satnam Saini, Prashar would be able to bring "considerable experience in the private sector and in public affairs" to the role as she has a record of supporting philanthropic causes, and advocacy for education and societal challenges.
(With inputs from TTG Media)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)