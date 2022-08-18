Startup Airline With Birmingham To Amritsar Route Gets A Public Affairs Expert

A new "community airline" called Hans Airways announced the impending launch of the four-times-weekly Birmingham to Amritsar service on Tuesday, 16 August, after receiving a delivery of its first Airbus A330-200 earlier this month.

Since 2020, the Hans Airways has been conducting discussions with the CAA to get an air operator's license. Last month, the airline company said they were getting ready to implement a route-proving flight, according to a report by TTG media.

In an effort to bolster the airline's cause, Baroness Usha Prashar CBE was appointed to the board of the Hans Airways. Since 1970, Prashar has served as a director or chair of a range of private and public sector organisations apart from advocacy groups.