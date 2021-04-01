Trump’s H-1B Ban Expires: What It Means for India & IT Workers

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday, 1 April, let an executive order from June 2020 banning the issuance of new non-immigrant worker visas expire.

The executive order, signed by his predecessor Donald Trump, had barred the entry of eligible work visa holders, first for 60 days till August, which was extended till December and then till 31 March. This ban particularly impacted IT professionals from India, many of whom rely on the H-1B visa to work in the US.