Gunman Used AR-15 Rifle, Shared Intent To Attack on Facebook: Texas Governor

In one of the deadliest grade school shootings in a decade, an 18-year-old gunman killed at least 19 students and a teacher in an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, 24 May.
Addressing a press briefing on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday, 25 May, divulged that the attack weapon used by the assailant was an AR-15 assault rifle.
He added that the gunman also shared that he was "going to shoot an elementary school" around 15 minutes before the massacre started, through private messages on Facebook, AFP reported.
Abbott said,
Following the announcements, social media giant Facebook rushed to indicate that the 'posts' were one-to-one text messages, which were tracked after the tragedy.
"We are closely cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone stated, AFP quoted.
Amid the briefing, Abbott's Democratic opponent for Governor, Beto O'Rourke, publicly confronted him, slamming him for the inaction on gun control.
"You are doing nothing," O’Rourke stated as he stood in front of the stage, facing state officials.
He continued, "You said this is not predictable. This is totally predictable...This is on you until you choose to do something different! This will continue to happen."
Shouting back, the mayor of Uvalde Don McLaughlin said, "Sir, you are out of line," and called the democrat a "sick son of a b****."
