Google's CEO Sundar Pichai Visits Indian Embassy In The US For The First Time

Google CEO Sundar Pichai visited the Indian Embassy for the first time in Washington and discussed various facets of the technology giant's different activities in India in addition to its aggressive strides towards digitization.
Pichai and India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu talked at length about expanding commercially, and knowledge and tech partnerships with the largest search engine.
"Thank you" Ambassador Sandhu for the great conversation, Pichai said in a tweet after visiting the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC late last week.
This is the first time that a high-ranking Indian American tech CEO has visited the Indian embassy in Washington.
Pichai was recognised as one among 17 recipients of the Padma Bhushan award.
Under Pichai, Google expanded its investment in India and created a large footprint in a variety of sectors such as training the younger generations as well.
Google has also announced a $10 Billion investment for India's digitisation in addition to having established partnership with Reliance's Jio and Bharti Airtel.
Moreover, Alphabet which is Google's parent company helped India during the COVID-19 crisis last year wherein it was a part of the global task force of American CEOs that helped set it up.
The Indian government continues to deepen its engagement with American CEOs with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meeting with several CEOs during his trip to the Silicon Valley in early September.
