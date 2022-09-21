Google's CEO Sundar Pichai Visits Indian Embassy In The US For The First Time

Google CEO Sundar Pichai visited the Indian Embassy for the first time in Washington and discussed various facets of the technology giant's different activities in India in addition to its aggressive strides towards digitization.

Pichai and India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu talked at length about expanding commercially, and knowledge and tech partnerships with the largest search engine.

"Thank you" Ambassador Sandhu for the great conversation, Pichai said in a tweet after visiting the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC late last week.

This is the first time that a high-ranking Indian American tech CEO has visited the Indian embassy in Washington.