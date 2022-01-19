Global Tourism Won't Return to Pre-COVID Levels Until 2024: UN Agency

With the highly contagious Omicron variant in the picture, global tourism arrivals have further been affected, and will not return to the pre-pandemic levels until 2024, World Tourism Organization (WTO) said on Tuesday, 18 January.

According to the Madrid-based UN agency's World Tourism Barometer, Omicron will "disrupt the recovery" in early 2022, after a four percent growth was seen since 2020, news agency AFP reported.

Meanwhile, tourism revenue in 2020 was 72 percent lower than that in 2019.