COVID-19: Google Doodle Urges People to 'Get Vaccinated, Wear a Mask'

Search engine giant Google on Monday, 17 January, emphasised on the importance of getting vaccinated. The company uploaded a doodle on its search page to communicate the message.

Along with vaccination, it also highlights the importance of wearing a mask in order to save lives.

The new Google Doodle has been uploaded in the view of surge in COVID-19 cases across the world. It is made in a way that all letters of the word 'Google' are masked up and getting vaccinated. It is an animated illustration which reads "Get Vaccinated. Wear a Mask. Save Lives."