Republic Day Parade 2022: Guest List Curtailed, COVID-19 Measures in Place

In light of the ongoing third wave of COVID-19, the annual Republic Day Parade, held on 26 January in the national capital, will be a relatively muted affair, with COVID-appropriate changes and health protocols in place for a curtailed guest list.

The parade, which will be held on the new, developing Central Vista for the first time, will begin at 10:30 am instead of 10 am in view of decreased visibility in the midst of winter, NDTV reported.

As per the Defence Ministry, the following changes will be made during the Republic Day event: