Pilot of Prominent Airline Fails Drug Test, DGCA Removes Him From Flight Duty

A pilot of a prominent airline has been removed from flight duty after he failed a drug test, a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said on Friday, 26 August.

He is the fourth pilot to fail the drug test since the procedure for examination of aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances came into effect from 31 January.

The test is done for the flight crew and Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) on a random basis.

So far, four pilots and one Air Traffic Controller (ATC) have tested positive for psychoactive substances. According to the official, a pilot of a prominent airline was subjected to the drug test in the national capital.