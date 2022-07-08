George Floyd Murder: US Ex-Cop Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison

Former American police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of the murder of George Floyd, was sentenced to 21 years in prison on federal charges on Thursday, 7 July.

Federal prosecutors, however, had sought a 25-month sentence.

Chauvin had pleaded guilty in December 2021 to violating the civil rights of Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, whose brutal murder by police officials triggered the #BlackLivesMatter movement in the United States.

"I really don't know why you did what you did," US District Court Judge Paul Magnuson said while delivering the sentence, according to AFP.

"But you must be substantially punished," he added.