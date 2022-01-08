George Floyd's 4-Year-Old Niece Shot, Condition Stable

Arianna Delane, George Floyd's niece
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@davenewworld_2)
The 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis' police officers sparked a nationwide racial justice movement, was shot at on New Year's Day in her home in Houston, Texas while she was sleeping, NBC reported.
The Houston Police Department has ordered an internal probe into its "delayed response" to an attack in which several shots were fired early morning on Saturday, 1 January.
Four adults and two children were in the house. One child, the niece of Floyd, was hit in the torso.
Arianna Delane was taken to a hospital, where she underwent surgery and is currently stable.
Derrick Delane, her father, said, "She’s healing very fast."
"The last time I checked on her, she was breathing on her own. She was doing really great," he added.
An internal affairs investigation has been ordered into department's handling of the incident
"I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement.
"I ask the city continue to pray for this child's full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible," he added.
The police do not have any suspects at the moment.
Arianna had attended demonstrations that were held to honour Floyd and demand justice for his death.
Floyd was an African-American man who was murdered by Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers who came to arrest Floyd after the former was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill.
Chauvin, while apprehending Floyd, knelt on his neck and back for more than 9 minutes, an act that killed him.
The murder sparked protests for racial justice and against police brutality around the world.
Chauvin was charged with two counts of murder and once count of manslaughter. He was convicted of all charges in April 2021.
(With inputs from NBC)
