This Video Doesn’t Show Nepal Govt Recently Demolishing Properties of Muslims

A video of a bulldozer crushing a white-coloured vehicle, while people could be seen crowding on the streets, is going viral on the internet as recent visuals from Nepal.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user named '@KreatelyMedia' shared the visuals with a caption that said, "Nepal Govt along with Hindu Gen Z demolished illegal properties of Islamists who attacked Hindus during Durga Puja."