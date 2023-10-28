'Can't Reach Anyone': Israel Intensifies Gaza Attack Amid Communication Blackout

There was a huge internet and cellular blackout in Gaza on Friday night.
Amid a near-total communication blackout in an unprecedented move late at night on Friday, 27 October, Gaza's 2.2 million population was subjected to intense bombardment by Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that their air and ground forces intensified their attacks and hit "150 underground targets in North Gaza overnight."
The IDF's attacks came a day after Gaza's health ministry announced that over 7,000 Palestinians have been killed so far since the Israeli airstrikes commenced around 20 days ago.
According to the IDF statement, the sites hit included "terror tunnels, underground combat spaces and additional underground infrastructure." Furthermore, several "Hamas terrorists" were killed, as per the IDF.
On Friday, the Palestinian telecom provider Paltel confirmed that the internet service in Gaza Strip was cut off by Israeli bombardment. This was reportedly followed by a heavy round of airstrikes.
Medical professionals in Gaza had raised an alarm days ago that they have been functioning under a "complete siege" without any water, food, and electricity.
On Friday night, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) issued a statement that the disruption in communication services would impact emergency medical services in Gaza.
PRCS stated that they have "completely lost contact with the operations room in Gaza Strip and all our teams operating there due to the Israeli authorities cutting off all landline, cellular and internet communications."
As per several reports, the American NBC network put out the following message from a member of its news crew in Gaza: "The situation we're in is difficult, so difficult and very dangerous," they wrote. "We're being extensively shelled by artillery and by air."
Internet providers and cell towers require significant power to run. Israel had already cut power to Gaza after the Hamas attack, and Gaza's sole power plant ran out of fuel on 11 October.
Israel has targeted several other hospitals across Gaza in their recent assault on the besieged strip, according to Middle East Eye.
Palestinian journalists have also posted about white phosphorus bombs being dropped in Gaza amid the communications blackout on Friday night.
Palestinians outside of Gaza have also been unable to reach their relatives. Noted Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd, posted on X (formerly Twitter): "No one I know in Gaza is answering my texts."
He also posted a translation of a phone call from Gaza, of a local who was able to do so owing to data roaming on his Turkish SIM card. He said, "We're in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. We have no idea what's happening. There's no connection, no Wi-Fi, no reporters. We're cut off from everything. People can't call ambulance or civil defense. We are being bombed in an unprecedented manner."
Meanwhile, hundreds of mostly Jewish protesters have been arrested following a demonstration at New York's Grand Central Station in support of a ceasefire in Gaza.
The New York Police Department stated that at least 200 people had been arrested at the sit-in, which was called by Jewish Voice for Peace.
Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also posted on X that they have lost touch with their staff in Gaza and rest of their humanitarian partners on ground.
"This siege makes me gravely concerned for their safety and the immediate health risks of vulnerable patients," he wrote.
