Old, Unrelated Video From Philippines Peddled as Hamas Destroying Church in Gaza

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a video of some people vandalising a church is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it shows Hamas group destroying a Baptist church in Gaza City.

What have users said?: A verified X user ‘Amitabh Chaudhary' shared the video saying, "#HamasTerrorists destroying a Baptist Church in #Gaza city and kicking the statue of Jesus, is this their fight to reclaim their land or is it Jihad against every other religion in this world, ask yourselves."