Israel-Hamas Conflict: UNGA Adopts Resolution Calling for Truce, India Abstains

India on Saturday, 28 October, abstained in the United Nations General Assembly from voting on a resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas.
(Photo: PTI)
The Assembly adopted the non-binding resolution with 120 votes in its favour, 14 against it, and 45 abstentions.
The resolution, drafted by Jordan, was supported by over 40 Member States, including Egypt, Oman, and UAE. "It also calls for the 'immediate and unconditional release' of all civilians held captive as well as demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law," the UN stated.
This amendment failed to get two-thirds of the majority, with 85 votes in favour of it, 55 against it, and 23 abstentions.
Evoking Mahatma Gandhi's quote – "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind" – Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she was "shocked" and "ashamed" by India's decision to abstain from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza.
"I am shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza. Our country was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth, principles for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives, these principles form the basis of the constitution that defines our nationhood. They represent the moral courage of India that guided its actions as a member of the international community," she posted on X.
Hamas militants entered Israel, launched rockets, and took hostages on 7 October, claiming lives of over 1,400 people. Israel, since then, has been carrying out continuous air strikes in Gaza which has killed over 7,000 Palestinians, including 3,038 children, according to Gaza's health ministry.
