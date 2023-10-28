Israel-Hamas Conflict: UNGA Adopts Resolution Calling for Truce, India Abstains

Evoking Mahatma Gandhi's quote – "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind" – Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she was "shocked" and "ashamed" by India's decision to abstain from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"I am shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza. Our country was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth, principles for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives, these principles form the basis of the constitution that defines our nationhood. They represent the moral courage of India that guided its actions as a member of the international community," she posted on X.