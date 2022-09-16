Gautam Adani Briefly Becomes World's Second Richest Person

Billionaire Gautam Adani briefly became the world's second richest person beating Louis Vitton boss Bernard Arnault and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The self-made billionaire's net worth surged $4 billion overnight to $154 billion, according to Forbes, ranking him ahead of LVMH's Bernard Arnault.

Tesla chief Elon Musk remains the world's richest with a net worth of $273.5 billion. According to the data, Adani's wealth jumped $5.5 billion or 3.64 percent on Friday, 16 September, following a rally in Adani Group stocks, seven of which are listed on Dalal Street.