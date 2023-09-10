G20 Summit | Modi Concludes Meet, Sunak Visits Akshardham: Top Points from Day 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the G20 Presidency to Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and officially announced the conclusion of the two-day G20 Summit being hosted in New Delhi.
The leaders participated in a tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza and also made visits to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Now, as the summit ends, leaders will host a final round of bilaterals before jetting off for their respective home nations.
Here are the highlights of the day so far:
On a rainy Sunday morning, ahead of the concluding session of the G20 Summit themed 'One Future', world leaders paid a visit to Raj Ghat to honor Mahatma Gandhi.
Welcoming each leader individually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented them with a Khadi angavastram or stole, standing in front of the backdrop of Bapu Kuti, an image that holds historical significance.
Bapu Kuti, situated near Wardha in Maharashtra, served as Gandhi's residence from 1936 until his passing in 1948, revered as the final dwelling place of the Father of the Nation.
US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Italian PM Georgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula De Silva, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, among others, paid their respects to Gandhi.
At 9 am, the leaders, led by PM Modi, walked barefoot to the main memorial to lay a wreath at Gandhi’s Samadhi, accompanied by a live rendition of his beloved devotional songs, including "Vaishnava Jan To".
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy visited the Akshardham temple in New Delhi early morning on Sunday, 10 September, ahead of the final day of the G20 Summit.
Sunak's visit to Akshardham came two days after he landed in India for his first official visit, Sunak expressed his desire to visit a temple and spoke of the pride he takes in his Indian heritage and
He stated, "I am hugely proud of my Indian roots and my connections to India ... being a proud Hindu means I will always have a connection to India and the people of India,"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the gavel, symbolic of the G20 Presidency, to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. With that, the G20 Summit being held in Delhi has come to a close.
At the closing ceremony of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said:
After PM Modi handed over the G20 Presidency to Brazil, the country's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that it will have three priorities:
President Lula da Silva added that two task forces -- 1) Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, and 2) Global Mobilisation against Climate Change -- will be created to work towards these priorities.
UK PM Rishi Sunak announced a record climate aid commitment as the G20 Summit in Delhi came to a close.
Sunak called on leaders to work together ahead of the COP28 Summit this December to both reduce their countries’ carbon emissions and support vulnerable economies to deal with the consequences of climate change, the British High Commission in India stated.
