G20 Summit Live: World Leaders Visit Rajghat, Pay Respects To Mahatma Gandhi

G20 Summit Live Updates
G20 Summit in Delhi LIVE Updates: After the conclusion of three key meetings and bilateral talks with UK, Japanese, and Italian counterparts on Day 1 of the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and world leaders will kick off the second day with a visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.
The leaders will then go to the main venue Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan for the third meeting of the summit themed 'One Future'.
PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks with leaders of six more countries on Sunday.
Here are some of the top events to look forward to for the day:
The leaders and heads of the delegations will arrive at Rajghat and lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi.
They will also attend a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional songs.
The leaders will also participate in a tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza.
United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak will visit the Akshardham Temple.
PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from France, Comoros, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Brazil and Nigeria. There will also be talks with Canada on the sidelines.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Heads of state and government and Heads of international organizations observe a minute of silence and lay a wreath at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday, 10 September - Day-2 of the G20 Summit being hosted in Delhi.
Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrived at Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the morning of Sunday, 10 September -- Day-2 of the G20 Summit being held in Delhi.
President of the United States Joe Biden arrived at Rajghat on Sunday Morning to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath. He was joined by Heads of State from across the world.
President of India Droupadi Murmu shared images with Heads of State including Joe Biden of the US and Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh from the Gala Dinner held on Saturday - the first day of the 2-day G20 Summit being hosted in Delhi.
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Delhi's #Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at Rajghat in Delhi to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath, news agency ANI has reported.
"A consensus has been reached and the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has been adopted," announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, 9 September, following a day of talks at the G20 Summit in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.
The New Delhi Leaders Declaration focuses on "Strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth, Accelerating Progress on SDGs, Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century and Reinvigorating Multilateralism."
Click here to read the top highlights of the G20 Leaders' Declaration.
From an inaugural session with G20 world leaders to an economic corridor, the first day of the G20 Summit in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam was a packed day of diplomacy.
Ahead of the second day, which will see more than forty heads of state and leaders of institutions gather on the same stage, lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at Rajghat and attend the third session of the G20 Leaders Summit.
Here is full schedule to the high level multilateral meeting's second and final day.
