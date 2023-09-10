G20 Summit Live: World Leaders Visit Rajghat, Pay Respects To Mahatma Gandhi

"A consensus has been reached and the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has been adopted," announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, 9 September, following a day of talks at the G20 Summit in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

The New Delhi Leaders Declaration focuses on "Strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth, Accelerating Progress on SDGs, Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century and Reinvigorating Multilateralism."

