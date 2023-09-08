Millet Salad Bar to Quinoa Methi Tikki: A Healthy Menu Welcomes G20 Leaders

'Desi' and 'healthy' are the two things that Delhi chefs are keeping in mind while designing the menu for G20 leaders.
(Photo Courtesy: Taj Palace, New Delhi)
Bajra missi roti.
The millet salad bar, displaying a wide variety of options for the guests to choose from.
Quinoa methi salad.
Jowar paratha.
Kuzhi paniyaram.
Gudh ke ladoo.
Coarse cereal khichdi. Using coarse cereals helps in managing the blood sugar of diabetes patients.
And of course, the north Indian thali!
All these dishes will be made under the supervision of Rajesh Wadhwa, Executive Chef of Taj Palace.
'Desi' and 'healthy' are the two things that Delhi chefs are keeping in mind while designing the menu for G20 leaders. FIT accessed photos from the Taj Palace in New Delhi – which is one of the high-profile hotels that the guests will be staying in.
Here's what they will be served during the G20 Summit.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)