Post-G20 Summit 2023, A Look at How International Media Reported on the Meet

The G20 Summit 2023 finally drew to a close at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan on Sunday, 10 September.

For days leading up to the G20 weekend, news organisations were abuzz over India playing host to world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, EU's Ursula von der Leyen, and several other foreign dignitaries attending the two-day multilateral event in the national capital.