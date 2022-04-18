French Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen Accused of Fraud by EU Body

Rodolphe Bosselut, who is Le Pen's lawyer, told AFP that he was "dismayed by the way that OLAF is acting."

Additionally, he told the French channel BFMTV, "Marine Le Pen contests this. She contests it without having had access to the details of the accusation. It’s a manipulation; unfortunately, I’m not surprised," reported by The Guardian.

While Le Pen has not commented on the controversy, National Rally president Jordan Bardella told Europe 1 radio, "The French will not be fooled by attempts of the European Union and the European institutions (...) to interfere in the presidential campaign and harm Marine Le Pen," Reuters reported.

French prosecutors said on Sunday that they were examining the OLAF report concerning Le Pen and the alleged embezzlement.

(With inputs from Reuters and The Guardian.)