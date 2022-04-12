13 Injured in Shooting at Subway Station in New York's Brooklyn

As many as 13 people were injured on Tuesday, 12 April, after a shooting on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station in New York City, the fire department said, as per The New York Times.

The fire department was reportedly responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street Station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood when they found multiple people shot at, as well as undetonated devices.

The Associated Press reported that the suspect was a person in construction attire, according to information available so far.

BBC reported that residents have been warned to avoid the area, while at least four train lines have been delayed in both directions.

(With inputs from AP, BBC, and The New York Times.)

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)