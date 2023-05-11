Imran Khan News Live: Protestors Throw Petrol Bombs at PM Sharif's Lahore Home

For the second consecutive day on Wednesday, several regions of Pakistan, including Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, erupted into violence.
Legal turmoil brews for former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who was sent to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) remand for 8 days in the Al-Qadir Trust land deal case.
The former prime minister was also indicted in the Toshakhana corruption case by a Pakistan court.
The demonstrations have left at least four people dead and injured several hundred protestors and police persons.
What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?: Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are under investigation by NAB for a settlement involving a property tycoon that reportedly resulted in a loss of 190 million pounds to the national treasury.
The PTI alleged that party leader Fawad Chaudhry was arrested outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, adding that it was carried out even though Chaudhry had been granted protective bail till 12 May.
Over 500 Imran Khan supporters attacked Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's Lahore residence on Wednesday, threw petrol bombs inside and set ablaze parked vehicles.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's suspension of mobile broadband across the country is set to last an indefinite period, under order from the Interior Ministry.
In a statement, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has noted the unrest in Pakistan and called for “all parties to refrain from violence."
In an address to the nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the ongoing protests against Imran Khan's arrest as an "act of terrorism" and "enmity" towards the country.
He urged the miscreants to end their "anti-state activities" and warned of severe consequences if they did not.
"The protection of the state and ideology of Pakistan is more precious. Nobody will be allowed to conspire against it," the prime minister asserted.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from outside the Pakistan Supreme Court in Islamabad amid protests against Imran Khan's arrest.
The supporters of Imran Khan attacked the Lahore residence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in protest against the former's arrest, the police said, as per news agency PTI.
More than 500 people reached Sharif's Model Town Lahore residence in the early hours of Wednesday and set vehicles parked over there on fire.
