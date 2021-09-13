First Foreign Commercial Flight After Taliban Takeover Lands at Kabul Airport

The first international commercial flight after Taliban took control of Afghanistan touched down in Kabul on Monday, 13 September. Resuming the flight operations, a Pakistani International Airline (PIA) passenger plane reached Kabul on Monday, before making a return to Islamabad.

CNN reported that the flight – which carried around 70 people from Kabul to Islamabad – mostly had Afghans who were relatives of employees and employees themselves of World Bank.

International news agency AFP noted that as commercial flights resume, it will be a key test for the Taliban as they had promised to allow Afghans with proper documents to leave the country freely.