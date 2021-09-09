First International Commercial Flight From Kabul With 200 People Lands in Doha
Mutlaq al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy to Afghanistan, said that 90 percent of the Kabul airport is operational.
The first international commercial flight out of Kabul, which flew around 200 foreigners, including Americans, landed in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, 9 September, news agency AFP quoted officials as saying.
This was the first international commercial flight since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover. The officials added that the airport was gradually reopening.
Mutlaq al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy to Afghanistan, said that 90 percent of the Kabul airport is operational, though its reopening is planned gradually, Al Jazeera reported.
This comes after the airport was used to evacuate more than 1,20,000 people, while the United States military reached the end of its two-decade occupation.
A source was quoted as saying, "Not all 200 are US citizens. There are American citizens amongst the group departing Kabul to Doha," AFP reported.
Qahtani was quoted as saying, “This is a historic day in the history of Afghanistan as Kabul airport is fully operational. We have been faced by huge challenges… but we can now say that the airport is fit for navigation.”
The Qatar Airways plane had arrived in Kabul earlier on Thursday carrying aid, following which it departed for Doha, Qatar, Al Jazeera reported.
Meanwhile, a Qatari technical official said, the airport's radar and landing equipment have been fixed, and communications devices are "working normally now."
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told MSNBC's Morning Joe, that the US was "getting closer" to extracting the remaining American citizens who want to leave Afghanistan.
(With inputs from AFP and Al Jazeera)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.