Facebook Has ‘Tentatively Friended Us Again’: Aus PM Amid Row

Two days after Facebook silenced all news publishers from Australia on its platform, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, 20 February, that the company is back at the negotiating table.

The company has “tentatively friended us again,” Morrison was quoted as saying by Reuters during a news conference in Sydney, adding that he is pleased that Facebook is back at the negotiating table.

The tech giant’s decision to stop people from sharing news also resulted in Facebook inadvertently banning pages of government health departments, fire and rescue services, Suicide Prevention Australia, and charities.