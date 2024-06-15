The Burden of Pakistan's Ambitious Budget Will Fall Heavily on the Taxpayers

The total outlay of Aurangzeb’s budget is set at Rs 18.9 trillion ($68 billion), a significant increase from last year’s $50 billion. More than half of this, Rs 9.775 trillion, would go to interest payments. Pakistan’s public debt both domestic and foreign has soared to Rs 67,525 billion currently.

The budget has set an ‘ambitious’ revenue target of Rs 13 trillion ($46.6 billion) for the year beginning 1 July. This would be a massive 40 per cent jump from the current year’s target. Defence spending has gone up nearly 15 percent to Rs 2.12 trillion. Such a jump in expected revenue will be sought to be achieved through additional taxes.

This would leave a budget deficit of 6.9 percent of the GDP, where the current year’s estimate is 7.4 percent. The government hopes to achieve a growth target of 3.6 per cent. It had set a similar target last year but ended at a growth rate of 2.38 till June 2024.