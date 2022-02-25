'Expect India To Support': Russia Ahead of Draft Resolution in Security Council

The Deputy Chief of the Russian embassy in India, Roman Babushkin, on Friday, 25 February, said that Russia expects India's support at the United Nations (UN) Security Council when the draft resolution is put up for voting later in the day.
The draft resolution in the UNSC is believed to slam the Russian military action in Ukraine in the harshest of terms, and will be up for voting on the evening of Friday, 25 February.
Babushkin also praised India's stance on the crisis, referring to the comments made my the Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, wherein he had said that the situation in Ukraine has its roots in the post-Soviet politics and the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
"India's position has been very balanced and independent. We appreciate it and we continue to expect India's support in sync with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries," Babushkin told PTI.
The Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, in a media briefing on Thursday, 24 February, said that India's stance was undecided, and was contingent on the final version of the draft.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the night of Thursday, 24 February, calling for an immediate end to the violence, and the necessity to find a diplomatic gateway through the crisis.
S Jaishankar, too, in his conversation with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reiterated that the crisis could only be resolved via diplomacy and dialogue.
