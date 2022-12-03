EXCLUSIVE | 2022 Booker Winner Shehan Karunatilaka Talks New Book, & Much More

"Failed cricketer, failed rockstar, failed vegan." These are just some of the things Shehan Karunatilaka – the winner of the 2022 Booker Prize – has to say about himself.

The 47-year-old became only the second Sri Lankan to bag the prestigious prize, along with the £50,000 that comes with it, for his metaphysical ghost story, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, set in the backdrop of Sri Lanka's brutal civil war (1983-2009).

In an exclusive interaction with The Quint, Karunatilaka speaks about his memories of the war, Indian authors who have influenced him, self-censorship, the new book he's working on, and much more.