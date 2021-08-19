Ex-Prez Ghani Vows to Return to Afghanistan, Supports Karzai's Meet With Taliban

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who is presently being sheltered by UAE on 'humanitarian grounds', on Wednesday, 18 August, said in a video message that he had no intention of remaining in exile, and that he was in talks to return to Afghanistan.

Even as Ghani announced his promise to return, on Wednesday, the US indicated that it no longer considered the former politician as a leader of the country. "He is no longer a figure in Afghanistan," Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Ghani had fled the country on Sunday, 15 August, as militant organisation Taliban had advanced to Kabul to seize Afghanistan. His escape, which was followed by the Taliban's occupation of the vacated presidential palace in Kabul, has received widespread censure.