US Military Has Evacuated Over 3,200 People From Afghanistan So Far: Official

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the US embassy that was previously manned by American troops, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The US military has evacuated more than 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone, a White House official said on Wednesday, 18 August.
Meanwhile, the Taliban held a press conference on Tuesday and said that the security of foreign embassies is important and they will be completely safe. The group's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, told the media in Kabul that the Taliban does not have enmity towards anyone and based on their leader's orders, they have pardoned everyone, TOLONews reported.
Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Taliban had announced 'general amnesty' for government officials and urged them to return to work.
The Taliban is in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war
On Monday night, US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the Afghanistan crisis, and said that he 'stands squarely by his decision' to pull US troops from the war-torn country.
India has introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications for entry into the country
China has said the US had left "an awful mess of unrest, division, and broken families" in Afghanistan
Following the withdrawal of a majority of US troops on 1 May, Taliban advanced rapidly in the country, capturing city after city
"Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate," the official added, according to AFP.
Facebook has said that it is blocking WhatsApp accounts linked to the Taliban after the Islamic group seized control of Afghanistan and sought to use the messaging service to help it govern, reports AFP.
Amid concerns about how life would be for women under Taliban rule, its spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday that they are committed to providing women their rights based on Islam, TOLONews reported.
Claiming that there will be no discrimination against women, he said women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed.
The claim comes amid reports of women employees being forced to stay at home in the country.
