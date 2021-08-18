US Military Has Evacuated Over 3,200 People From Afghanistan So Far: Official

The US military has evacuated more than 3,200 people from Afghanistan so far, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone, a White House official said on Wednesday, 18 August.

Meanwhile, the Taliban held a press conference on Tuesday and said that the security of foreign embassies is important and they will be completely safe. The group's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, told the media in Kabul that the Taliban does not have enmity towards anyone and based on their leader's orders, they have pardoned everyone, TOLONews reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Taliban had announced 'general amnesty' for government officials and urged them to return to work.