'Evidence Suggests That Moscow is Forcibly Moving Ukrainians to Russia': US

The United States (US) said on Monday, 9 May, that there were indications that Ukrainians were being forcibly moved to Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"I can't speak to how many camps or what they look like. But we do have indications that Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said when asked about reports that around 1.2 million Ukrainian citizens were being sent to Russia and put in camps.