US First Lady Jill Biden, Canada PM Trudeau Make Surprise Visit to Ukraine

US first lady Jill Biden
Photo: FLOTUS/Twitter
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
US first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Sunday, 8 May, to show support to the war-torn country in its fight against Russia, the White House informed, as per AFP.
She also met Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, and visited a school that is serving as a temporary shelter, according to a pool report, reported Reuters.
Meanwhile, AFP reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to the war-scarred Kyiv suburb of Irpin.
Meanwhile, Zelenska said that Biden was courageous for making the trip.
"We understand what it takes for the US first lady to come here during a war when the military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day even today," she said through an interpreter, according to the report.
"We all feel your support and we all feel the leadership of the US president, but we would like to note that the Mother's Day is a very symbolic day for us because we also feel your love and support during such an important day."
Earlier, Biden visited Slovakia and tweeted, "This Mother’s Day, I wanted to be with Ukrainian mothers and their children. Over the last few months, far too many Ukrainians have had to flee their homes – forcing them to leave behind their loved ones."
"As a mother, I can only imagine the grief and anxiety they must feel every day from Russia’s unprovoked attack. I’ve seen firsthand how the people of Slovakia and Romania have opened their homes, their schools, their hospitals, and their hearts," she added.
Together, we are united for Ukraine. I hope by being here I can convey how much their strength and resilience inspires the world, and remind them that they are not alone.
(With inputs from AFP and Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)