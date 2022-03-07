'Bundle of Lies': Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's Tweets on Ukraine Evacuation

File photo of Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai
Photo: Accessed by The Quint
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, on Sunday, 6 March, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising the Centre's evacuation efforts to bring back Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine and called his tweets on the evacuation as "senseless and a bundle of lies.
"Rahul Gandhi's tweet does not make any sense. It's a bundle of lies," he said, adding that people are praising PM Modi for his efforts to evacuate stranded students in Ukraine. He brought pride to the country, and hence everyone is looking up to India, he said, as per news agency ANI.
Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, has been consistently putting out tweets criticising the Union government over its 'Operation Ganga', which was launched to bring back Indian students stuck in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion in the country. Slamming the government, Gandhi had said, "evacuation is a duty, not a favour".
"Instead of questioning Indian students, why doesn't the Modi government question itself? The students trapped in the crisis have shown the truth of the brutality and failure of the government," Gandhi said in another tweet.
Since the launch of special flights under Centre's Operation Ganga on 22 February, over 15,900 Indians have been brought back from Ukraine. On Sunday, 11 special civilian flights brought back almost 2,135 Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring nations. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as many as 13,852 Indians have been airlifted by 66 special civilian flights.
(With inputs from ANI.)