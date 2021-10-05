Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Confirmed for Second 5-Year Term by Parliament

The civil war between the Ethiopian federal government's troops and the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) erupted almost a year ago.

Millions have been forced to flee their homes, thousands have already died and the UN has warned of the devastating effects of famine in Tigray as a consequence of Abiy Ahmed's blockade of humanitarian aid into Tigray region, Reuters reported.

Last week, on Thursday, 30 September, Ahmed's administration came under fire from the UN, the US and some EU states after it asked seven UN officials to leave Ethiopia after accusing them of supporting the TPLF, the report added.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)