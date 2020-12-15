Elderly, Health Workers Among 1st to Get Pfizer Vaccine in Canada

Canada has become the third nation in the world to administer the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine by starting the COVID-19 inoculation process on Monday, 14 December. Frontline healthcare workers and elderly nursing home residents are amongst the first citizens to receive the vaccine.

Anita Quidangen, an Ontario caregiver, received her injection in Toronto, a week after the vaccine was approved in the country. The dose was broadcast on live TV, and the octogenarian citizen is amongst the first few in the country to receive the shot, reported Reuters.